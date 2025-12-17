Card Factory (LON:CARD) Insider Buys £19,822.60 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2025

Card Factory plc (LON:CARDGet Free Report) insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 28,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 per share, for a total transaction of £19,822.60.

Darcy Willson Rymer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 16th, Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 14,249 shares of Card Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 per share, for a total transaction of £9,974.30.

Card Factory Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of LON CARD opened at GBX 71.88 on Wednesday. Card Factory plc has a twelve month low of GBX 69 and a twelve month high of GBX 115.70. The firm has a market cap of £251.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13.

Card Factory (LON:CARDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 EPS for the quarter. Card Factory had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Card Factory has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARD

About Card Factory

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.