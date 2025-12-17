Card Factory (LON:CARD) Insider Buys £19,822.60 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 28,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 per share, for a total transaction of £19,822.60.

Darcy Willson Rymer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 14,249 shares of Card Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 per share, for a total transaction of £9,974.30.

Shares of LON CARD opened at GBX 71.88 on Wednesday. Card Factory plc has a twelve month low of GBX 69 and a twelve month high of GBX 115.70. The firm has a market cap of £251.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13.

Card Factory ( LON:CARD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 EPS for the quarter. Card Factory had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Card Factory has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.33.

About Card Factory



Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

