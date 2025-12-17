Melinda Snowden Acquires 2,297 Shares of Megaport (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Free Report) insider Melinda Snowden bought 2,297 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.82.

Megaport Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

