Christine Zedelmayer Sells 11,900 Shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 11,900 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $15,589.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 91,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,791.64. The trade was a 11.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christine Zedelmayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 12th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 23,804 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $31,897.36.
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 8,098 shares of Equillium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $7,693.10.
Equillium Stock Performance
Shares of EQ opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.92. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 59.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 489,855 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on EQ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.00.
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.
