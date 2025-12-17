Christine Zedelmayer Sells 11,900 Shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 11,900 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $15,589.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 91,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,791.64. The trade was a 11.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Zedelmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 23,804 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $31,897.36.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 8,098 shares of Equillium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $7,693.10.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of EQ opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.92. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 59.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 489,855 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EQ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.00.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

