Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Shares in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,924,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.76% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLR. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average is $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

