Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.98.

Shares of LYFT opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lyft news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,570.70. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 96,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $2,160,870.00. Following the sale, the director owned 874,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,498,428.70. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lyft by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

