Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VTI stock opened at $336.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $573.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

