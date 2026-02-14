CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,792,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 363,254 shares in the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,672,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,238,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,413,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $192.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

