BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 582 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,040.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,052.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $906.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,218.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.