Cibc World Market Inc. Has $9.79 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. $DOOO

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,425 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BRP by 208.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in BRP by 31.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 3.4%

DOOO stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.54 and a beta of 1.26.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. BRP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 67.30%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Get Our Latest Report on DOOO

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.