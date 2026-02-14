Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sezzle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.
Sezzle Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 351.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.
