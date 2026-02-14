Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sezzle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Sezzle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

SEZL stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 8.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 351.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.