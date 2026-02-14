Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Citigroup

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.55.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.56 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,563.50. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,540,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,110,000 after buying an additional 101,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $369,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.