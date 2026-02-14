iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,432 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,347,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,142,000 after buying an additional 120,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

