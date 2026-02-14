iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,432 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,347,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,142,000 after buying an additional 120,560 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
Shares of SLV opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.
iShares Silver Trust News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. CPI provided supportive macro momentum for precious metals, helping lift gold and silver sentiment and underpin SLV after recent weakness. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Back Above $5000
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-CPI positioning and short-covering pushed prices higher ahead of the report, creating near-term buying that benefits SLV flows. Price gains for gold, silver ahead of U.S. CPI
- Positive Sentiment: A view that the recent “great silver selloff” is temporary may encourage dip-buying into SLV rather than long-term exits. That narrative supports short-term demand for the ETF. Wait and see, this great silver selloff is temporary | SLV
- Positive Sentiment: Physical-market signals: reported plunges in silver inventory and stronger physical demand complicate Western pricing and can support higher silver prices over time, a bullish fundamental for SLV. Silver inventory plunges as physical demand challenges western pricing benchmarks
- Neutral Sentiment: Asset managers (Franklin Templeton) see opportunity in mining stocks while bullion ETFs like SLV trade with volatility — this may shift some investor dollars toward miners rather than the metal ETF. As gold and silver struggle, Franklin Templeton sees value in mining stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on extreme volatility (ties to 2008 record swings) highlights risk — relevant for position sizing but not a direct directional signal for SLV. Silver’s Wild Swings Tie A Record From 2008
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles promoting specific silver stocks or short-squeeze trades focus on miners and retail interest — these can affect market structure but are indirect for SLV flows. 3 silver stocks to buy now if you are betting on a short squeeze
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis from a former bullion bank executive argues the recent ~10.5% drop was structural liquidation rather than manipulation — implying continued risk of flow-driven dumps and pressure on SLV until those mechanics unwind. Silver’s 10.5% Drop Reflects Structural Liquidation, Not Manipulation, Says Former Bullion Bank Executive
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports document a rapid, large selloff in gold and silver with unclear drivers; that uncertainty and momentum selling exerted sharp downside pressure on SLV recently. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports noted a broad commodity sell-off that pushed gold below key levels and dragged silver down ~9% during the rout — a reminder that SLV is vulnerable to rapid risk-off moves. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $5000 Amid Broad Sell-Off In Commodity Markets
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
