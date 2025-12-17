Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.10 and last traded at GBX 4.88. Approximately 10,394,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 14,142,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60.
Eurasia Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £142.26 million, a P/E ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The mining company reported GBX 0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eurasia Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eurasia Mining Plc will post 13.0005669 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eurasia Mining
Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.
