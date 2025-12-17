Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.30 and last traded at GBX 77.58. Approximately 10,738,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 3,747,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
