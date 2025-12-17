Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 116,180 Shares of Premier, Inc. $PINC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Premier worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 198.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Premier by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Premier by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 155.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 0.64. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of ($713.06) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $28.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.46.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

