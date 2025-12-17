SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.80 and last traded at GBX 124.60. Approximately 16,907,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 5,657,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SigmaRoc in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 120 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26.

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

