Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 14,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 51,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Up 1.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The company has a market cap of C$100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of -0.74.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

