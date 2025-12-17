Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €124.80 and last traded at €124.10. 281,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €122.50.

Euronext Trading Up 1.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.27.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

