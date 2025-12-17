Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 628,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 424,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.