Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 209,532 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 274,085 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SGDJ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 178,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,433. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $394.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $7.044 per share. This represents a yield of 575.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

