DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,873.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,635 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,708 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.
DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people. DCC plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.
