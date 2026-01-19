DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,873.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,635 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,708 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get DCC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DCC

DCC Price Performance

DCC Company Profile

LON DCC traded down GBX 71.02 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,418. 219,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,319. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,188 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,806.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,793.66. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people. DCC plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.