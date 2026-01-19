Short Interest in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Drops By 24.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 81,767 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 107,963 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 171,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 58.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 137,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. 273,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,851. FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

