Critical Survey: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) versus DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DLocal and Global Payments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $745.97 million 5.91 $120.42 million $0.56 25.19 Global Payments $10.11 billion 1.90 $1.57 billion $7.12 11.42

Profitability

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares DLocal and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 17.80% 37.66% 14.84% Global Payments 19.68% 12.66% 6.12%

Risk & Volatility

DLocal has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DLocal and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 4 6 1 2.73 Global Payments 1 15 7 2 2.40

DLocal presently has a consensus target price of $15.78, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Global Payments has a consensus target price of $102.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than DLocal.

Summary

DLocal beats Global Payments on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

