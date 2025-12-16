Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) vs. Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Critical Contrast

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals -963.39% -55.19% -49.89% Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.03% -33.83%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals $10.09 million 21.70 -$130.04 million ($20.06) -0.93 Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$39.14 million ($3.37) -0.32

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Citius Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Citius Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Citius Pharmaceuticals 1 2 1 0 2.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.55%. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 451.47%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. Its portfolio focuses on central nervous system disorders, as well as rare disease, immunology, and infectious disease product candidates. The company’s priority is to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), which has completed two positive Phase 3 studies for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase) is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. The company’s rare disease development portfolio comprises TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). Its immunology portfolio includes TNX-1500, which is a biologic to address organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases. The company’s infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and mpox. TNX-801 also serves as the live virus vaccine platform or recombinant pox vaccine platform for other infectious diseases, including TNX-1800 and TNX-1850, in development as a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Its infectious disease development portfolio also comprises TNX-3900, and TNX-4200 are orally available CD45 antagonists in preclinical development. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has collaboration agreement with Bilthoven Biologicals to advance TNX-801 mpox vaccine candidate; and with X-Chem, Inc. to develop broad-spectrum antivirals. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

