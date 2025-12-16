Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,829.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

XME opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $111.09.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

