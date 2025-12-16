Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 3.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $50,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Oracle by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 23,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,190 shares of company stock valued at $45,279,001. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.92.

Oracle Stock Down 2.7%

ORCL stock opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

