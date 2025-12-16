Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Welltower from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.79.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $190.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $209.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.11.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

