Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:TPB opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.89. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $111.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 10,401 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $1,030,011.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 280,368 shares in the company, valued at $27,764,843.04. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $147,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,013.37. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,775,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

