Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KLIC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.7%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,876.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,100.00%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 126,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,639.57. The trade was a 19.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,130. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,450. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.