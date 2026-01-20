Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.The business had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp (IN) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $896.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is -16.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 160.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Research lowered Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, offering community banking and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. As a locally focused institution, it provides a full range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Horizon Bancorp’s services encompass investment advisory and trust administration, retirement planning, and insurance products.

