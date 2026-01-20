Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $67.8140 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.92). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.03 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.01%.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,477.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,615 shares in the company, valued at $556,328.25. This represents a 9.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis P. Jr. Mathews purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,700.40. This trade represents a 17.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $101,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,314,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 75.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 165,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 156,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 851.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

