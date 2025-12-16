Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $37.45 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $295.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.11 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, Director Michael John Stoney sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,389.60. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 20,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 610.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 304.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

