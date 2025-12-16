Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Seer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEER

Seer Price Performance

SEER opened at $1.82 on Friday. Seer has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Seer had a negative net margin of 484.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seer

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $66,660.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,238,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,313.10. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seer by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 837,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seer by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seer by 124.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 363,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Seer by 33.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seer

(Get Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.