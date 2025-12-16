Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

