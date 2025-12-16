Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.74 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

