Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 5,838 shares.The stock last traded at $11.1550 and had previously closed at $10.9675.

Nihon Kohden Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $394.01 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

