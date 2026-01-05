Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 13070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vinci Compass Investments in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The firm has a market cap of $858.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 127.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

