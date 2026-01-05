Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 198,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,289% from the previous session’s volume of 14,297 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $11.14.

Nihon Kohden Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.78%.The business had revenue of $394.01 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

