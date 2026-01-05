iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.53 and last traded at $69.5090, with a volume of 4762979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

