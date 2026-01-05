EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) COO Sells $211,360.00 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,702. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

