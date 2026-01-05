Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $8.6820. Voestalpine shares last traded at $8.7350, with a volume of 379 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLPNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Voestalpine Stock Down 5.4%

The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

