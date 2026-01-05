Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 75,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 21,981 shares.The stock last traded at $12.06 and had previously closed at $12.2820.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $517.79 million and a PE ratio of -73.22.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.50 million. Neo Performance Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

