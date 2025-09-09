ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,690,000 shares, adeclineof22.5% from the July 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently,0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE MT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 145,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $15.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

