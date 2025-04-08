Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 147.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 422,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $774,228.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,402,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,362 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,452,000 after acquiring an additional 351,582 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $49,894,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after buying an additional 160,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

