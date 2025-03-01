B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
B. Riley Financial Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of RILYL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 25,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,589. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
