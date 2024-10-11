TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.