Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,747,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 8,093,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 642.6 days.
Yamaha Motor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
