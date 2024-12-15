Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,747,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 8,093,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 642.6 days.

Yamaha Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

