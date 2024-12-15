WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing for biologics industry in the People’s Republic of China, North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Biologics and XDC.

