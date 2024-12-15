WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.