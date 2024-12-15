StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.05 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

