FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Raised to $33.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

FARO opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 912.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 343.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

